Man who made threats to police checked into mental facility
Early Saturday morning, Rankin County authorities released a statement that a man who made specific threats to law enforcement was checked into an unnamed mental facility. Friday, Rankin County Sheriff's Department wanted to visit with Joseph Phillip Sharber who's last known address is 1063 E. Braodwater Rd. Jackson, MS 39212.
