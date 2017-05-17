Jimmy Herring & The Invisible Whip Officially Confirm Summer Tour 2017

Over the past few weeks Widespread Panic/Aquarium Rescue Unit guitarist Jimmy Herring has been rolling out dates for the debut tour of his new project Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip . Herring has finally finished and confirmed the group will play 24 headlining shows between July and early September before hitting the road at the end of the year with John McLaughlin for the Meeting Of The Spirits Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.