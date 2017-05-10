Jimmy Herring & The Invisible Whip Extend Summer Tour 2017
As reported guitarist Jimmy Herring of Widespread Panic and Aquarium Rescue Unit fame will bring his new band dubbed Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip on the road for the first time this summer. Since our initial post a handful of shows have been added bringing the current total to 22 concerts between July and September.
