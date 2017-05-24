Jackson recognized as 'Business & Job...

Jackson recognized as 'Business & Job Champion' by BIPEC

During a press conference held May 22 at the Mississippi Capitol, BIPEC released its Legislator "Business & Jobs" Report Card for the 2017 legislative session. The event, led by BIPEC Chairman Clay Wagner, recognized 27 senators and 41 representatives as "Business & Jobs Champions" for their work supporting economic growth, job development, and business-related issues for the legislative session this year.

