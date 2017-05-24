Jackson recognized as 'Business & Job Champion' by BIPEC
During a press conference held May 22 at the Mississippi Capitol, BIPEC released its Legislator "Business & Jobs" Report Card for the 2017 legislative session. The event, led by BIPEC Chairman Clay Wagner, recognized 27 senators and 41 representatives as "Business & Jobs Champions" for their work supporting economic growth, job development, and business-related issues for the legislative session this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Choctaw Plaindealer.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|18 hr
|Guest
|7
|Allergy Sufferers
|May 21
|Sneezy
|1
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC