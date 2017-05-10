Homeowner shot to death during home invasion on Barbara Ave.
According to Jackson police, a homeowner was shot and killed on Barbara Avenue during a home invasion early Wednesday morning. This happened around 1:41 a.m. Police officers responded to 107 Barbara Dr. regarding a shooting.
