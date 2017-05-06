Health care plan turns cold shoulder to those who are sick in body, mind
Thirty-five years ago this week, my father passed away at the age of 43. Fifty years ago this week, my baby brother was born. He never saw his 43rd birthday, dying unexpectedly at 30. These two events have always been connected in my mind by the proximity of time and the poignancy of loss.
