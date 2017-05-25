Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to nearly 20 years

This is a Madison County Detention Center booking photograph taken May 17, 2017, in Canton, Miss., of former state corrections commissioner Chris Epps, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to money laundering and filing false tax returns in connection with nearly $1.5 million in bribes he took from contractors doing business with Mississippi prisons. He has been jailed for violating terms of his bond.

