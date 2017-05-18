'Fly the flag'? Rift in Mississippi o...

'Fly the flag'? Rift in Mississippi over Confederate symbol

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 18, 2017 photograph, Carol Mize holds a Mississippi flag and a sign as she protests outside City Hall in Biloxi, Miss., against Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's decision to remove the state flag from display at city buildings because it contains the Confederate battle emblem. less In this May 18, 2017 photograph, Carol Mize holds a Mississippi flag and a sign as she protests outside City Hall in Biloxi, Miss., against Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's decision to remove the state flag from ... more In this March 15, 2017 file photograph, Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, D-Gulfport, speaks at a news conference on the gender pay gap at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 4 hr pgh 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Allergy Sufferers Sun Sneezy 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
Ridgeland lost to the blacks May 15 Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC