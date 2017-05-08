Five arrested after string of burglaries in multiple counties; 18-year-old still wanted
Five people have been arrested and one is still on the loose after a string of auto burglaries and home invasions in multiple counties. The Castlewoods Subdivision in northwest Rankin County was hit on May 1. During the course of that night, twelve vehicles were burglarized along with one occupied residence.
