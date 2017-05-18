False statements from a sheriff spark...

False statements from a sheriff sparked rumors about Kingston Fraziera s mother

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Details surrounding the slaying of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are starting to crystalize after false statements from the Hinds County sheriff led to rampant rumors and accusations of involvement by the child's family. Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said at a Thursday news conference that Kingston's mother, Ebony Archie, exited the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson at 2:30 a.m. and reported to a deputy on duty at the grocery store that her car was stolen but did not mention her son was in the car until later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... Sat Guest 5
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
Ridgeland lost to the blacks May 15 Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr '17 legal owner of th... 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hinds County was issued at May 21 at 3:31PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC