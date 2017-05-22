Ewh Star Student, Teacher announced
Cody Boland has been named as a STAR Student for the 2016-17 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council's M.B. Swayze Education Foundation, sponsor of the STAR program. Boland was honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 27 at the Jackson Convention Center in downtown Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 20
|Guest
|5
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC