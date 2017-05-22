Ewh Star Student, Teacher announced

Cody Boland has been named as a STAR Student for the 2016-17 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council's M.B. Swayze Education Foundation, sponsor of the STAR program. Boland was honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 27 at the Jackson Convention Center in downtown Jackson.

