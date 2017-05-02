Democratic nominations in mayor, North Ward alderman up for grabs
City voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in four elections to select the Democratic Party nominees for Vicksburg Mayor, North and South Ward Alderman and representatives the county's Democratic Executive Committee. Vicksburg Election Commission chairman Clyde Redmon said the polls are open until 7 p.m., "And any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote; we're going to have some good weather for an election."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|Apr 29
|Joy
|3
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC