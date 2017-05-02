Democratic nominations in mayor, Nort...

Democratic nominations in mayor, North Ward alderman up for grabs

City voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in four elections to select the Democratic Party nominees for Vicksburg Mayor, North and South Ward Alderman and representatives the county's Democratic Executive Committee. Vicksburg Election Commission chairman Clyde Redmon said the polls are open until 7 p.m., "And any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote; we're going to have some good weather for an election."

