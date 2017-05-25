Baptist names Bobbie K. Ware as new C...

Baptist names Bobbie K. Ware as new CEO of Baptist Medical Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Bobbie K. Ware, has been named chief executive officer of Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min Wanda Siskovitch 21,051
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 22 hr pgh 8
Allergy Sufferers May 21 Sneezy 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
Ridgeland lost to the blacks May 15 Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC