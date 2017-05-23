Baker Donelson announces newly electe...

Baker Donelson announces newly elected shareholders in Mississippi

Baker Donelson has elected 13 new shareholders across the Firm, including Wendy Huff Ellard and Adam H. Gates in its Jackson office.

