ACLU sues Mississippi sheriff's department over violating blacks' rights
The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday filed a lawsuit against a sheriff's department in Mississippi claiming it violating black residents' rights by subjecting them to groundless and violent searches and seizures. The civil rights groups said it sued the Madison County Sheriff's Department on behalf of 10 local black men and women ages 27 to 62 who were unconstitutionally searched, detained, or arrested.
