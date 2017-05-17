Accidents and traffic backups reported in I-55 construction zone
The construction zone along I-55 has been the scene of numerous accidents and motorists blame the narrow roadway for some of the collisions. Many behind the wheel complain that the I-55 construction zone leads to crashes like the one that happened Wednesday morning in the northbound lane near Daniel Lake Boulevard.
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|1 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
