A little respect keeps us forever young
Brother Dave Haffly is the only man who ever really wanted to dance with me. On long ago weekends the two of us would link arms on the stone hearth at my first old cabin, crank up Aretha's "Respect" and spend hours in a private line dance, socking it to anyone who'd listen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allergy Sufferers
|15 hr
|Sneezy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|Sat
|Guest
|5
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC