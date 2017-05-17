6-year-old kidnapped from MS grocery ...

6-year-old kidnapped from MS grocery store found dead

3 hrs ago

JACKSON, MS - UPDATE: JPD Commander Tyree Jones says that 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer was found with a single gunshot wound inside the backseat of a stolen car in Gluckstadt. He was found inside a stolen vehicle on Gluckstadt Road at a dead end behind the ABC warehouse.

