Warehouse District condo tower construction to begin this year, developer says

A 16-story, 86-unit condo tower on Annunciation Street in the Warehouse District will begin construction later this year after developers settled a marathon fight with neighbors over the building's height. Spectrum Capital, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said Wednesday the company is moving forward with the project branded Eleven Hundred Annunciation, named after the building's Warehouse District address near the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway.

