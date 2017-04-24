Veterinary Ophthalmologists Providing Free Eye Exams for Service Animals
Each May, the offices of Memphis Veterinary Services begin to fill up with a very special group of clients: service animals. The eye exams are offered at no charge through the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology/Stokes Pharmacy National Service Animal Eye Exam event, and are available to a variety of different registered service animals.
