Trump's Jacksonian Attack on Syria

It's been hours, not days, since Donald Trump suddenly authorized a military strike on Syria, apparently in retaliation for the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons against its own population. So it is unclear what Trump and his advisers intend to do now in that theater, or if indeed this was a one-off demonstration to the world that, unlike his predecessor, the 45th president is willing to use lethal force without any dithering.

