Threshold Rep brings Beth Henley's so...

Threshold Rep brings Beth Henley's sordid, darkly funny play 'The Jacksonian' to life

The Jacksonian , a 2013 play by the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Beth Henley, manages to cram divorce, racism, treachery and murder into its under-90-minute running time. It's populated with characters whose hatred, cruelty, and ignorance seem to know no bounds.

