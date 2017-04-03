The Latest: Appeals court considers M...

The Latest: Appeals court considers Mississippi LGBT law

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

JACKSON, Miss. - The Latest on arguments over a Mississippi law dealing with religious objections to same-sex marriage : Attorneys for both sides are expressing confidence after a federal appeals court heard arguments about Mississippi law dealing with religious objections to same-sex marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant 10 hr Chad Who 14
Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 17
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Mar 30 Daryl 43
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Mar 26 Jesus 3
Public Radio and TV Mar 21 Charles 1
Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix Mar 18 Secure Order 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 04 at 9:02PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC