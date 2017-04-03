Southeast storms bring new dangers moving east; at least 4 killed
A powerful storm system that killed four people across the country unleashed new threats to the Southeast on Monday with strong winds and heavy rains. Tornadoes and powerful wind gusts were likely from parts of Mississippi extending to South Carolina.
