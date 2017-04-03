Southeast storms bring new dangers mo...

Southeast storms bring new dangers moving east; at least 4 killed

A powerful storm system that killed four people across the country unleashed new threats to the Southeast on Monday with strong winds and heavy rains. Tornadoes and powerful wind gusts were likely from parts of Mississippi extending to South Carolina.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 03 at 9:07PM CDT

Jackson, MS

