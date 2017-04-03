Snopek, Johnson buy P360 Performance Academy in Madison County
Chris Snopek, former Ole Miss All-American and MLB player for the Chicago White Sox and Avery Johnson, from Brandon and former pitcher for Belhaven University, today announced that they have purchased the P360 Baseball Academy in Madison county.
