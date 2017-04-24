R. Kelly Sued Over Alleged Affair
R. Kelly has been sued by a man for allegedly having an affair with his wife. Kenny Bryant filed the lawsuit against the Ignition singer on 21 April in a Jackson, Mississippi circuit court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|56 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|21 hr
|Trumptooner yay yay
|8
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC