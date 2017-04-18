Picketing outside abortion clinics ro...

Picketing outside abortion clinics rose sharply in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

Abortion opponent Mary McLaurin, left, challenges clinic defenders who have blocked her sidewalk access from a car transporting a patient to the Jackson Women's Health Organization Clinic in Jackson, Miss. There was an increase in intimidation outside abortion clinics and obstruction of abortion providers in 2016, according to a National Abortion Federation report released on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Tue legal owner of th... 1
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Mon James 6
yard sarge madison ms. Mon Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 13 Mammy Teresa 5
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 12 Used and Happy 23
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms Apr 6 Katrina21 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC