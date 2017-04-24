Photo credit: USM
Jerry B. DeFatta Jr., Executive Director of the Alumni Association at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been named to the prestigious Top 50 Under 40 list for 2017 by the Mississippi Business Journal. Honorees were recognized during a ceremony held Thursday, April 21 at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
