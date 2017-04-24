Photo credit: USM

Photo credit: USM

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Jerry B. DeFatta Jr., Executive Director of the Alumni Association at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been named to the prestigious Top 50 Under 40 list for 2017 by the Mississippi Business Journal. Honorees were recognized during a ceremony held Thursday, April 21 at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridgeland lost to the blacks 5 hr SaintsofMs 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Wed Trumptooner yay yay 8
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 13 Mammy Teresa 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 27 at 4:25PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC