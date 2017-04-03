Pearl fireman arrested in prostitution bust
JACKSON, MS - A Pearl fireman is behind bars today after being arrested in a Hinds County prostitution sting. Undercover cops spent the day texting 49-year-old Michael Patterson, convincing him to meet with them at the Pilot Gas Station by Gallatin Street to pay them $600 for sex.
