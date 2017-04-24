MSU honors Diversity winners
Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum congratulates 2017 MSU Diversity Award winners, from left, Roy Jafari, a doctoral student in industrial and systems engineering; Deborah Jackson, assistant professor in the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations; Bailey McDaniel, a senior sociology student; and Scott ... (more)
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 17
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
