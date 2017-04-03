Mississippi parrot unloads DRYER afte...

Mississippi parrot unloads DRYER after copying owner

13 min ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Who's a helpful girl? Penny the parrot helps with her family's housework by unloading the DRYER after copying her owner Parrots are well-known for irritating their owners by copying their speech but one bird is proving to be more helpful than annoying. The 16-year-old-parrot unloads the family dryer and helps with the daily house work after watching her owner, Melanie Smith, 55, from Jackson, Mississippi, do it and copying her.

