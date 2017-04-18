Mississippi death row inmates
JACKSON, MS - Haunting stories of rape, kidnapping, burglary and murder are intertwined in the cases that led these people to Unit 29 at Parchman. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 47 inmates are currently on death row and housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Tue
|legal owner of th...
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Mon
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Mon
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 12
|Used and Happy
|23
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC