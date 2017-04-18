Mississippi, Alabama marking Confederate Memorial Day JACKSON, Miss....
Georgia used to mark the holiday, but removed the Confederate reference in 2015. Now, the last Monday in April there is simply called State Holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|20 hr
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 17
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC