Married couple struggling to conceive discover they're twins

Washington: A married couple in the US shockingly discovered that they were biological twins after getting a routine DNA test done at an IVF clinic because they were struggling to conceive naturally. The couple, who met in college, had attended the clinic in Mississippi in the hope that it help them have their own child.

