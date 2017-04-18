Married couple struggling to conceive discover they're twins
Washington: A married couple in the US shockingly discovered that they were biological twins after getting a routine DNA test done at an IVF clinic because they were struggling to conceive naturally. The couple, who met in college, had attended the clinic in Mississippi in the hope that it help them have their own child.
Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|1 hr
|legal owner of th...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|21 hr
|James
|6
|yard sarge madison ms.
|21 hr
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 12
|Used and Happy
|23
|3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms
|Apr 6
|Katrina21
|1
