Kansas' Jackson pleads not guilty to ...

Kansas' Jackson pleads not guilty to property damage count

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Kansas star freshman basketball player Josh Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage alleging he vandalized a woman's car outside a bar. Jackson's attorney, Hatem Chahine, told a judge Wednesday in Lawrence that she plans to file for a diversion for Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Haley 20,949
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant 11 hr Used and Happy 23
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 10 Mamon Marcheth 3
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 6 Mabel Allen 4
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms Apr 6 Katrina21 1
Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 17
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Mar 30 Daryl 43
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 12 at 7:44PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC