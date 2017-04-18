Jason Bailey named MBJ's Under 40 Person of the Year
Jason Bailey, owner and CEO of Summit Management Services, was named Mississippi's Under 40 Person of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.
