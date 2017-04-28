James Meredith: This is what Martin Luther King Jr. would tell school - reformers'
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events James Meredith, center, an Air Force veteran suing Mississippi for admission to the all-white University of Mississippi, leaves federal court in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 16, 1962, for noon break with attorneys Derrick Bell, left, and Constance Baker Motley, both of New York. In his recent address to Congress, President Trump called education "the civil rights issue of our time," a phrase that angered civil rights advocates who believe his administration has already started rolling back civil rights protections for minority populations.
