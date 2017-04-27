HGTV hosts: Show is - 100 percent pos...

HGTV hosts: Show is - 100 percent positive' about Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

JACKSON, Miss. - The hosts of a new HGTV show say their program "Home Town" is shining a positive light on their home state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridgeland lost to the blacks 8 hr SaintsofMs 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Wed Trumptooner yay yay 8
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 13 Mammy Teresa 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 27 at 4:25PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC