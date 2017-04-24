HGTV hosts: Show is '100 percent positive' about Mississippi
The hosts of a new HGTV show say their program "Home Town" is shining a positive light on their home state. Erin and Ben Napier live in the south Mississippi city of Laurel, population 18,800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|12 hr
|SaintsofMs
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|8
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC