HGTV hosts: Show is '100 per cent positive' about Mississippi
Erin Napier recalls how she and her husband, Ben, two landed the HGTV home renovation series, "Home Town," based in their hometown of Laurel, Miss., at the Mississippi Economic Council, the state Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. The couple encouraged small businesses to invest in their communities in order to make a positive impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|21 hr
|SaintsofMs
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|8
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC