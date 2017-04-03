Flood Warning issued for Pearl River ...

Flood Warning issued for Pearl River in Jackson

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

At 9:30 am Tuesday, April 4, the stage was at 30.79 feet.The river has risen above flood stage and will continue to rise near 34.0 feet by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. As it pertains to flood history, this crest compares to a previous crest of 31.6 feet on February 6, 2016.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 06 at 9:47AM CDT

Jackson, MS

