Flood Warning issued for Pearl River in Jackson
At 9:30 am Tuesday, April 4, the stage was at 30.79 feet.The river has risen above flood stage and will continue to rise near 34.0 feet by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. As it pertains to flood history, this crest compares to a previous crest of 31.6 feet on February 6, 2016.
