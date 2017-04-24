Fire and ICE: The Return of Workplace Immigration Raids
Members of Brandworkers call for an emergency solidarity march in Long Island City, Queens on March 22, 2017, in solidarity with immigrant workers at Tom Cat Bakery fighting ICE after being told by owners that ICE has given them a certain timeline to provide their employees worker status or be fired. Capital & Main is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Prospect.
