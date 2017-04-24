Final day at Ross Barnett moved to Monday
The final day of competition at the Ross Barnett Reservoir Elite Series has been postponed to Monday due to "unsafe weather conditions." B.A.S.S. officials made the decision this morning after conferring with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss.
