Emerald Transformer Emerald Transformer Opens New Factory In Lexington, Mississippi

Emerald Transformer, an industry leading company that provides a full suite of services on transformer equipment, today announced it has opened a new 100,000-plus square foot factory in Lexington, Mississippi as the company continues to grow and expand. The new location is strategically located near Jackson, Mississippi on the I-20 and I-55 corridors to better serve its customers.

