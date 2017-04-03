Downtown Anniston hotel will be Best Western Plus
Developers announced today the hotel project, slated for the corner of 12th and Noble in Anniston, will be one of the franchise's new line of upper mid-scale hotels targeted at the business and leisure traveler markets. The project's developers, JW Hartlein & Company of Jackson, Miss., and Tag Investments of Baton Rouge, La., announced plans of the project in January with city officials.
