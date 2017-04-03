Downtown Anniston hotel will be Best ...

Downtown Anniston hotel will be Best Western Plus

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Developers announced today the hotel project, slated for the corner of 12th and Noble in Anniston, will be one of the franchise's new line of upper mid-scale hotels targeted at the business and leisure traveler markets. The project's developers, JW Hartlein & Company of Jackson, Miss., and Tag Investments of Baton Rouge, La., announced plans of the project in January with city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr OneMore 20,943
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Thu Mabel Allen 4
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms Thu Katrina21 1
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Thu Mabel Allen 1
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Thu Supervisors Pleased 16
Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 17
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Mar 30 Daryl 43
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC