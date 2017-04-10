Crescent Hotels & Resorts To Manage T...

Crescent Hotels & Resorts To Manage The Jackson Mississippi Marriott Hotel

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the Jackson Mississippi Marriott Hotel. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

