Chokwe Antar Lumumba Mounts a Political Revolution in Jackson, Mississippi

No 2017 election better exemplifies the crisis within the Democratic Party than the mayoral race in Jackson, Miss. In the May 2 primary , the incumbent is a business-backed former pastor who's sold off the city to corporations while slashing public services.

