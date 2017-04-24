Callaway High School revamping with n...

Callaway High School revamping with new principal and possible grant funds

18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Callaway High School in Jackson is getting a new principal and the replacement comes from a school in Greenville with a troubled past. His replacement, Xavier Hodo, was principal of Greenville High School when a teacher was caught dragging a special needs student by the hair.

