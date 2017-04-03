Ban on out-of-state flocks issued, bu...

Ban on out-of-state flocks issued, but no new avian flu outbreaks reported - Mississippi Business...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Dr. Jim Watson, state veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health, said the state is implementing new measures at poultry sales and exhibitions because of the outbreaks of avian flu in the Southeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr OneMore 20,943
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) 14 hr Mabel Allen 4
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms 14 hr Katrina21 1
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. 18 hr Mabel Allen 1
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant 20 hr Supervisors Pleased 16
Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 17
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Mar 30 Daryl 43
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at April 06 at 8:28PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC