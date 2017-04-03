Audit finds explicit material on school-issued computers
Speaking before the Stennis Institute luncheon in Jackson, Miss., Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering says his office has found pornography and other explicit material on computers that some public schools issued to middle school and high school students, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. In a report issued Tuesday afternoon, Pickering recommends that the state Department of Education require all school districts to monitor school-issued laptops or tablets when the electronic devices are off-campus.
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|28 min
|ThomasA
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Daryl
|43
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 26
|Jesus
|3
|Public Radio and TV
|Mar 21
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
