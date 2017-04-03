Audit finds explicit material on school-issued computers

Speaking before the Stennis Institute luncheon in Jackson, Miss., Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering says his office has found pornography and other explicit material on computers that some public schools issued to middle school and high school students, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. In a report issued Tuesday afternoon, Pickering recommends that the state Department of Education require all school districts to monitor school-issued laptops or tablets when the electronic devices are off-campus.

